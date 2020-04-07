VIDEO: Opposition Leader diagnosed with colon cancer

Leader of the Opposition Dr. Peter Phillips has been diagnosed with ‘Stage 3 curable colon cancer’.

His medical team made the disclosure in a press statement today – a day after the health evaluations were completed by University Hospital of the West Indies Professor Terrence Forrester and Consultant Surgeon Dr. Mark Newnham.

The team said: “Dr. Phillips underwent complete and successful surgical removal of the cancer on March 23 and is now recovering comfortably at home. Pathological examination of the specimen, as well as staging procedures, have resulted in this curable/Stage 3 diagnosis.

“Dr. Phillips will need further preventative treatment in the form of chemotherapy over the next few months as an outpatient, as he continues his public duties. Dr. Phillips’ medical and surgical teams are optimistic of complete remission based on the worldwide experience of managing this stage,” the medical team added.

It stated that the Leader of the Opposition will remain on leave for the next two weeks.

