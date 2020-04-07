St. Catherine | Linstead driver beaten, robbed of truck on Barry Main Road

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) has confirmed that it is trying to apprehend the criminals who robbed a truck driver from the Linstead area of St. Catherine.



The robbery reportedly took place about 10 o’clock Saturday morning, April 4, on the Barry Main Road in St. Catherine.



The JCF told The Beacon that two machete-wielding men ambushed the truck driver who was heading to a location to pick up bamboo.



It further stated that the robbers beat the driver and took away the red Isuzu truck.



The criminals also escaped with the driver’s cellular phone, cash, and other personal belongings.



The driver suffered injuries to the face and back.

