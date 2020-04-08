Four new cases of COVID push total to 63

Minister of Health and Wellness Dr. Christopher Tufton said Jamaica now has 63 confirmed cases of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).



That include four new cases.



They are a 48-year-old female, a 26-year-old female, a 26-year-old male, and a 30-year-old male.



During a digital press conference at his ministry on Tuesday (April 7), Dr. Tufton said the new cases are all contacts of a confirmed case from Kingston and St. Andrew.



The number of imported cases is now 30 and the number of import-related cases 22. Eleven cases are still under investigation.



Of the total 63 cases, 29 are females and 34 are males.



Three patients have died from the virus.



The number of people who have fully recovered and have been released from hospital has risen from eight to nine.

