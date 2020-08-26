Students cooking away university fees – Read how you can support them

Three students, who could have shelved their university dreams due to financial constraints, will cook up a storm this week Friday (August 28) to help offset their educational expenses.



They will be hosting Barbecation, a fundraiser where various meals will be sold at two locations – 5 Stanton Terrace in Kingston 6, and the Community Resource Centre near Linstead Police Station in St. Catherine.



One of the beneficiaries, Alexie Thomas, who is pursuing a Bachelor’s degree in Hospitality and Tourism Management at the University of Technology, is proud to be part of the organizing team.



“Barbecation will not only help me financially, but mentally it will reduce the pressure on both parents and myself,” she told The Beacon.



Thomas added: “I believe students who want to move on to the tertiary level should not be held hostage just because they don’t have enough funds or because they are rejected by Students’ Loan [Bureau] or scholarship programmes.”



The other two beneficiaries of the fundraiser are Carl Davis who is enrolled at the University of the West Indies, and Devondre Harris – a University of Technology student who intends to become a leader and innovator in the field Computing and Information Technology.



The students are hosting the fundraiser under the banner of Una Cares Outreach Foundation, headed by Sasha Marsden.



Marsden said: “We are hoping that, in spite of the current pandemic, persons will come out and support this initiative.”



She stated that pick-up and delivery service will be available from 11AM to 5PM, adding that measures will be strictly observed to guard against the spread of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).



The meals, which will be sold for just over $1000, include barbecue and jerk chicken, fry and steam fish, and curried goat.

To support the fundraiser, persons can make an order by calling 876-847-1434 or 876-495-5193.



While expressing gratitude to all sponsors and supporters, Marsden noted that Barbecation is being held for the second consecutive year.



She explained that the initiative came about one morning while she was travelling to her office with two students who were participating in her summer internship programme.



Marsden added: “After a long discussion of finding ways to raise money to assist with the students’ tertiary expenses, it was final for the students – ‘food sells and why not use it to fund our education’. Three months later in September 2019, Una Cares Outreach Foundation’s Barbecation team hosted its first event.”



Proceeds from the first staging of the event were presented to two students enrolled at the University of Technology, Marsden said.

