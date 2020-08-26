Jamaica Hits New Records – 3 More Deaths; 120 New Cases Of COVID

Jamaica today recorded its highest single number of deaths related to the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19), as well as the largest number of confirmed cases of the virus within a single day.



The Ministry of Health said there are 120 new confirmed cases and three deaths within the last 24 hours.



The deceased are a 76-year-old female from St. Catherine, an 89-year-old female from Kingston and St. Andrew, and a 70-year-old male from Kingston and St. Andrew.



The total number of deaths locally from COVID-19 now stands at 19.



The ministry added that the new confirmed cases bring the island’s total to 1,732. Recoveries have increased by 21, bringing the total to 840 (45.5% recovery rate).



The ministry further explained: “Of the newly confirmed cases, 61 are males and 59 are females, with ages ranging from two to 91 years. The cases were recorded in St. Catherine (72), Kingston and St. Andrew (23), Portland (15), St. Thomas (5), Clarendon (1), Trelawny (1), St. Ann (2), and St Mary (1). Two cases are contacts of confirmed cases while 118 are currently under investigation.”



There are now 801 active cases of COVID-19 in Jamaica. They include five patients that are moderately ill and three that are critically ill.



Seventy-one (71) of the cases recorded on the island have returned to their countries of origin.



The health ministry said some 29,560 persons of interest are quarantined at home while 18 remain in quarantine at a government facility.



It added: “Jamaica now has 441 imported cases, 497 cases that are contacts of confirmed cases, 154 local transmission cases not epidemiologically linked, 236 related to the [Alorica] workplace cluster in St. Catherine, and 404 are under investigation.”



NO PUBLIC GATHERING



The Ministry of Health, in the meantime, warned members of the public to avoid gatherings, including attending parties and special events.

It said: “‘Several of the recent cases are linked to public gatherings. In a recent investigation, it was uncovered that, from a single party held in Portland, 14 confirmed cases have arisen.”



The ministry also implored persons to continue to keenly observe the infection prevention and control measures to guard against the spread of COVID-19.



It added: “These measures include maintaining a 6-feet physical distance from others, frequently washing hands with soap and water, or using hand sanitizer and always wearing a mask in public.”

