COVID SPIKE – Jamaica bans party permits and funeral services; tightens island-wide curfew

Prime Minister Andrew Holness last evening announced additional restrictions following a spike in the number of cases of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).



The island, up to yesterday, recorded 83 newly confirmed cases, bringing the total up to 1,612. There are currently 705 active cases in Jamaica. Among the persons now tested positive are international sprint legend Usain Bolt and Mayor of Mandeville Donovan Mitchell.



Prime Minister Holness, during a virtual press conference last evening, announced the following measures:



CURFEW



The island-wide curfew hours will be from 9PM to 5AM nightly as of Thursday, August 27. The island-wide curfew currently starts at 11PM.



The curfew for the parishes of Kingston and St. Andrew, Clarendon, St. Thomas and St. Catherine will remain 7PM to 5AM.



The prime minister also announced that, as of August 27, persons in specific communities will be required to remain at home even outside of curfew hours. That is aimed at preventing persons from being outside unless they have a legitimate reason. The names of the communities will be revealed today.



FUNERALS



Prime Minister Holness said funeral services will be prohibited, effective Thursday, August 27. However, burials will be allowed under strict protocols, including having no more than 15 persons in attendance.



CHURCHES



The government said gatherings in excess of 20 persons are not permitted outside places of worship.



PARTIES



Prime Minister Holness also announced that permits for parties or amusement events will be prohibited for the next two weeks.

