Old Harbour Security Guard Charged For Illegal Gun

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) said its officers arrested and charged a security guard with Illegal Possession Of Firearm And Ammunition following the seizure of a gun and several rounds of ammunition on West Street in Old Harbour, St. Catherine, on Monday, August 24.



He is 58-year-old David Williams, otherwise called ‘Glen’ and ‘Sixteen’, from Lafe Avenue in Old Harbour.



The JCF said: “Reports from the Old Harbour Police are that, about 7:30PM, Williams was seen acting in a manner which aroused the suspicion of the police on West Street main road. He was accosted and searched during which a handcuff was found in his waistband.



“Further checks of a knapsack he was wearing revealed one Browning 9 millimetre pistol and eight 9 millimetre rounds of ammunition. Williams is not a licensed firearm holder. He was subsequently arrested and charged,” the JCF further said.



It added that a court date is being finalized for Williams.

