St. Ann youth missing

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) said an Ananda Alert has been activated for 17-year-old Jahvon White from Bethel Town in Discovery Bay, St. Ann, who has been missing since Sunday, October 25.

He is of dark complexion and slim build, and is about 170 centimetres (5 feet 7 inches) tall.

The JCF said: “Reports from the Discovery Bay Police are that Jahvon was last seen at home about 11AM, dressed in black shirt, white jeans and a pair of green-and-black slippers. All efforts to contact him have proven futile.”

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Jahvon should contact the Discovery Bay Police at 876-973-2233, police 119 emergency number, or the nearest police station.

