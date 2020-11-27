Linstead police get new leader – she appeals for community support

Inspector Maxine Russell-Thomas is the new person in charge of Linstead Police Station in the St. Catherine North Police Division.



She has been at the station for a week.



Inspector Russell-Thomas joined the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) 24 years ago, and spent 21 of those years working at Spanish Town Police Station. She also previously spent a few months at Bog Walk Police Station.



While she is still getting to know the general community, she said: “I have observed a few things within the Linstead community. The people are friendly – which is very very important, and I think most of them are cooperating well with the police…



“We have various issues in Linstead. Criminal activities is at its high across Jamaica. Notwithstanding, we can assure the citizens that we the police will be doing our best to keep it at a low and to ensure their safety in the best way possible… I am here to seek support as we continue to serve the nation and serve the community of Linstead,” she said last evening in an interview with The Beacon during her first public appearance in her new capacity.



Inspector Russell-Thomas attended and addressed the 21st Anniversary Youth and Community Awards Ceremony hosted by the Linstead Community Development Committee (Linstead CDC).



Noting that she is bent on building community partnerships, the inspector said she has read and heard a lot about the Linstead CDC. “I know that you are doing a very very tremendous job within the community of Linstead. I ask of you to continue on this track because it is a positive one,” she further said.



Turning to the awardees, Inspector Rusell-Thomas commented: “It must have been something good that you have been doing to be chosen to receive the awards. I implore you to continue doing your good job, continue giving service, [and] continue being positive amidst the negative stuff that is happening around us.”



The awardees are Nicola Moncrieffe, Lishaun Roberts, Newton Amos, Angella Williams-Samuels, Daleton Brown, Corporal Sharon Gordon, the Registrar General’s Department, Jamaica Beacon, Nextech Network Solutions Limited, and The Optimist Club of North St. Catherine.

We want to hear from Jamaicans world-wide about your special moments - award ceremonies, weddings, birthdays, release of books and music, academic and other achievements, and job promotion. Conditions may apply. WhatsApp or call 876-305-4574 or email us at jamaicabeaconnews@gmail.com.