Linstead | Cops identify man found dead with stab wounds

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) has released the identity of a man whose body was found with stab wounds on Fourth Street in Linstead, St. Catherine.



He is Dwight Christy, otherwise called Duwi.



The corpse was found about 2AM on Saturday, November 14, the JCF said.



It further told The Beacon: “Reports are that a motorist saw a body along the roadway and summoned the police. On arrival, Christy’s body was seen in a pool of blood with stab wounds to the chest. He was pronounced dead at hospital.”



Area residents said one of Christy’s brothers was also killed years ago in Linstead.

