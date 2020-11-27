Linstead | Police warn against illegal vending, breach of COVID laws during Christmas season

New commanding officer at Linstead Police Station in St. Catherine, Inspector Maxine Russell-Thomas, said law-enforcers will be out in full force this festive season to ensure that vendors stay off Market Street and that persons adhere to laws aimed at slowing the spread of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).



“I think, if we can work towards those things especially for the festive season bearing in mind the COVID situation, we should be on our good way and enjoying our holidays,” she said in an interview with The Beacon.



She cautioned against illegal vending, which usually results in severe congestion especially on Market Street.



“Within the market community, we are asking citizens to stay off the street so that we can have the traffic flowing freely and persons who want to go about their normal business and do their shopping for the Christmas season can feel free to do so without much hassle,” added Inspector Russell-Thomas.



Turning to the COVID-19 situation, she appealed: “I ask of the citizens of Linstead especially with the upcoming festive season to support the endeavours of the police, cooperate with us, and please abide by the rules and the regulations that are set out especially treating with the COVID-19 pandemic. We are going through serious times now as it relates to the spread of this virus, and we ought to take the necessary precaution in taking care of ourselves and observing the protocols.”



Asked if her team has adequate resources to enforce the laws especially in the festive season, Inspector Russell-Thomas said: “Not in all cases, but whatever we have we will be working with, and I know that we will be getting support from other [police] divisions for the holiday season. We will be coming out in full force.”

We want to hear from Jamaicans world-wide about your special moments - award ceremonies, weddings, birthdays, release of books and music, academic and other achievements, and job promotion. Conditions may apply. WhatsApp or call 876-305-4574 or email us at jamaicabeaconnews@gmail.com.