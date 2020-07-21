St. Ann man charged after burnt body is found

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) said its detectives in St. Ann have laid a murder charge against 34-year-old fisherman Marvin Demetrious, otherwise ‘Jukie’, from Roaring River in Steer Town, St. Ann.



He is charged in relation to the death of 61-year-old Everton Hamilton from Steer Town.



The JCF said: “Reports from the St. Ann’s Bay Police are that, about 9:30PM on Tuesday (June 16), residents stumbled upon Hamilton’s body and alerted them. On their arrival, it was seen in a ditch burnt with gunshot and chop wounds.



“An intense investigation was launched. Demetrious was arrested and interviewed in the presence of his attorney, following which he was charged. His court date has not been finalised,” the JCF added.



It noted that its investigation is continuing.

