Farmer shot in Tydixon

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) said a 43-year-old farmer was shot and wounded last night at his home in Tydixon district, Lluidas Vale police area, St. Catherine.



The police said: “The complainant had just arrived home from a party in Kingston and entered his house. Shortly after, a man opened gun fire through a window hitting him in the right arm, then escaped.”



Up to late this afternoon, the wounded man was in hospital.

The JCF said it is still investigating the matter.

