Nearly 50 Primary Schools To Reopen In St Catherine (Full List Inside)

Nearly 50 primary schools in St. Catherine are among those that will reopen on Monday (November 8) for face-to-face classes after being closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



Information provided by the Ministry of Education indicates that an overwhelming majority of the said schools are in areas classified as either ‘rural’ or ‘rural remote’.



The current population sizes of the schools scheduled to reopen are also below the respective capacities of the institutions.



Those schools are:

Juan de-Bolas Primary, which the education ministry said has a student population of 28 and a capacity of 120.

Top Hill Primary, which the ministry said has a student population of 51 and a capacity of 95.

Tydixon Primary, which has 52 students and a capacity of 105.

Mount Rosser Primary, which has 97 students and a capacity of 140.

Guys Hill Primary

Paul Mountain Primary

Ginger Ridge Primary

Guanaboa Vale Primary

Browns Hall Primary

Bellas Gate Primary

Berry Hill Primary and Infant

Bonnett Primary and Infant

Eccleston Primary

Hamwalk Primary

Harewood Primary

Jubilee Town Primary

Marlie Hill Primary and Infant

McCook Primary

Pear Tree Grove Primary

Rose Hill Primary

St. Faiths Primary

Seafield Primary

Simon Primary & Infant

Sligoville All Age

Planters Hall All Age and Infant

Bartons Primary

Bermaddy Primary

Cassava River Primary and Infant

Garden Hill Primary & Infant

Grateful Hill Primary

Lucky Valley Primary

Mount Hermon Primary

Mount Moreland Primary & Junior High

Mount Nebo Primary

Redwood Primary

St. Mary’s All Age

Sargeantville Primary

Spring Gardens All Age

Troja Primary & Junior High

Wakefield Primary

Watermount Primary

White Marl Primary & Junior High

New Mount Industry Primary

Waterford Primary

Tredegar Park All Age

Top Jackson Primary



Prime Minister Andrew Holness this month announced that a total of 376 primary schools across the island have been selected to reopen for face-to-face classes on Monday.



He said the institutions were selected following an in-depth risk assessment of the 759 primary schools across the island.



Holness explained that schools were chosen based on their risk profile, which looked at factors such as the number of students enrolled versus the number of spaces, and the number of COVID-19 cases in the communities where the schools are located.



Other factors included access to water for drinking and sanitation purposes, internet connectivity, and the average distance travelled by students in commuting to and from school.

