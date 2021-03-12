Man in viral videos fined $26K or 80 days for breaches in St. Andrew

A man has been punished after he committed a number of breaches, which were captured in videos that went viral.



He is 42-year-old Stephen Witter, who was arrested on Monday (March 8) for, among other things, breaching laws aimed at slowing the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.



Witter was arrested and charged by cops in the St. Andrew North Division.



He was convicted yesterday when he appeared in the Kingston and St. Andrew Parish Court.



His sentence is as follows:



Breaches of the Disaster Risk Management Act – $10,000 or 30 days



Resisting Arrest – $2,000 or 10 days



Disorderly Conduct – $1,000 or 10 days



Indecent Language – $1,000 or 10 days



Obstructing Police – $2,000 or 10 days



Assaulting Police Officer – $10,000 or 10 days.

In total, Witter was fined $26,000 or 80 days in jail.

He is to appear in the St. Catherine Parish Court on Tuesday (March 30) to answer to additional charges laid against him in relation to a previous incident. That previous incident, which also went viral, took place at a beach in Portmore, St. Catherine.

