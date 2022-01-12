HOPE DASHED – Dinthill Blocked From DaCosta Cup Final After 4-2 Defeat

Dinthill Technical High School’s hope of reaching the final of the DaCosta Cup football competition were dashed this afternoon when they went down 4-2 in a penalty shootout with Mannings.

When the competition was last held in 2019, Dinthill were the beaten finalist. The school, located at Linstead in St. Catherine, is a two-time winner of the competition.

The match today is the first one Dinthill are losing in the competition this season.

They, in the meantime, are still in the final of the Champions Cup.

