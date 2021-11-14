GOOD PASSING – Dinthill Takes Early Zone Lead With 4-0 Win

Most Dinthill Technical High players are relatively short in stature, but their spectacular passes and ability to read the game were a marvel yesterday at Drax Hall Sports Complex on the outskirts of Ocho Rios, St. Ann.



The side’s impressive display reflected in its 4-0 win over the St. Ann-based York Castle High School, whose goalkeeper stayed hard at work in what was the squads’ first match in Zone H of the daCosta Cup competition.



York Castle’s chances started slipping away as early as the second minute of play when one of its players, Tariba Evans, scored an own goal.



Dinthill’s Kimani Small went on to net the ball in the 13th minute, Daniel Roberts in the 53rd, and Vashawn Douse in the 82nd.



“I think it was a good game – a good passing game. We should have scored more goals, but that is the nature of the game sometimes,” said Oneil Thomas, coach of Dinthill Technical.



The win, he noted, comes although about eight of his players were left out of the clash due to late registration, which resulted in them not getting identification cards on time.



Seemingly impressed with the squad that played yesterday, Thomas told The Beacon that “the other players will have to work their way in”.



Asked what his expectations are going forward, he replied: “We are taking it one [match] at a time, and that is important to me.”



This is Thomas’ second stint as coach at Dinthill, which was the losing finalist when the daCosta Cup competition was last held in 2019.



“I was at Dinthill from 2012 to 2013, then I left and went to Jonathan Grant High School and come back [to Dinthill] this year after being out of contract with Jonathan Grant. So far it has been well,” Thomas told The Beacon.



His side, now on three points, is the only winner in Zone H so far.



In the other zone match played at Drax Hall yesterday, Charlemont and Ocho Rios High drew 2-2 to secure one point each. McGrath and Brown’s Town High also tied in their encounter, held at Dinthill Technical High playing field in Linstead, St. Catherine. The other team in the zone, St. Mary High, is yet to play their first match.



The daCosta Cup competition was not held last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The spectator-less matches this time round are being held under various restrictions, which are aimed at fighting the virus.

