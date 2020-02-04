Funeral: TRISTON ROSE

The family of the late Triston Rose, also called Palmer, 28, is getting ready to lay him to rest.



It has announced that the thanksgiving service will be held this week Saturday, 8 February 2020, at Reckford New Testament Church of God in Reckford district, Clarendon.



The service will commence 11AM.



Triston, whose family described him as jovial, was electrocuted at Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay, St. James, on 4 December 2019. He was employed to the airport as a labourer.



He is survived by his mother Marie Bonnick, father Ottey Rose, common-law wife Sian Scott, siblings, other relatives and friends.



Triston, born 12 May 1991, will be interred in the family plot at Reckford district.

