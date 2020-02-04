Teacher disappointed – his car stolen from hospital compound

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

A teacher at Enid Bennett High School in the Bog Walk area of St. Catherine, Lynneval Dixon, is seeking answers after his motor car apparently was stolen from the compound of Bustamante Hospital for Children in Kingston last week Wednesday, January 29.



Dixon has written about the incident to the management of the hospital, copied to the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health and Wellness.



He explained that, about 1:32PM on the mentioned date, he drove his grey Toyota Belta 2010 to the hospital gate.



Dixon said a security guard on duty took his name and licence plate number, and then allowed him to enter the hospital compound.



He stated that no card or number was given to him.

Dixon explained that he parked in the designated area, locked the car door, and went to visit a relative who was on Ward 2 of the hospital.



“About 4:45PM, I returned to the parking lot where I discovered my car was missing from where I had parked it,” the teacher said.



He stated that he immediately brought the matter to the attention of the security personnel on duty at the hospital.



“I was told that the log showed that my car was driven out about 2:10PM by a man. I requested of the security supervisor on duty to retrieve the CCTV camera. He was unable to do so at that time,” Dixon said.



He subsequently reported the matter to the Stadium Gardens Police Station in St. Andrew.



Dixon, who told The Beacon that his car did not have comprehensive insurance, said the incident has left him feeling disappointed.

“I am disappointed because I had the confidence that the security was up to standard,” he said, adding that he is dissatisfied with the security supervisor’s attitude and the delay in having the video reviewed.

“The security supervisor is suggesting to me that the vehicle wasn’t logged. That’s after the on-duty officer checked the log info and found that the car was logged out by herself at 2:10PM,” Dixon said.

He appealed for anyone who sees the vehicle to contact 119 or the nearest police station. He had the vehicle since March 2014.

Welcome to The Beacon - the home of success! Please send us positive news, and make a donation if the story above was inspiring or otherwise useful.