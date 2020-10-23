Kellits | Taximan charged after allegedly abducting, trying to have sex with 13-year-old

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) said its officers have arrested and charged a taxi operator who allegedly abducted a 13-year-old girl and attempted to sexually assault her.

It said the incident happened at Darkness district in Kellits, Clarendon, on Friday, October 16.



The accused is 40-year-old Donald Thompson from Corner district in Croft’s Hill, Clarendon – not far from Kellits.

The JCF said: “Reports are that, about 11:50AM, the complainant boarded a car being driven by Thompson. Thompson allegedly pulled off the main road and took the teen to an area where he attempted to assault her. She however managed to escape.

“The police were summoned and Thompson was pointed out to them. He was subsequently arrested and charged with assault with intent to rape and abduction of a person under 16 years,” the JCF added.

Thompson is yet to appear in court, where he will respond to the claims made against him.

