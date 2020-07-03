LINSTEAD: Man charged after allegedly robbing people at gunpoint

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) said its officers have arrested and charged a man who allegedly robbed several persons at gunpoint at Linstead in St. Catherine on Saturday, June 27.



He is 22-year-old Jessuse Mattadein from Rosemount district in Linstead.



He is charged with Robbery With Aggravation, and Illegal Possession of Firearm and Ammunition.



The JCF said: “Reports are that, about 3PM, Mattadein entered an establishment with a firearm and robbed several persons of personal items and ran. He was seen by a team of officers on patrol who gave chase.



“Mattadein was caught and a knapsack he was carrying was searched and one Glock 9 millimetre pistol with a magazine containing ten rounds of ammunition, and several other stolen items were found,” the JCF further said.



A court date is being finalised for the accused.

