Jamaica Jumps Past 200 COVID Cases, including 122 From Alorica

There are now 223 confirmed cases of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) in Jamaica, reflecting an increase by 27 within the last 24 hours.



Minister of Health Dr Christopher Tufton, during a virtual press conference this evening, said 26 of the 27 new cases are linked to Alorica call centre in Portmore.



That brings to 122, the number of workers tested positive from Alorica in Portmore.



Dr. Tufton said the Alorica numbers reflect that there is ‘significant spread’ at that establishment.



He noted that most of the workers who tested positive are young people who very mobile, and are sharing living accommodations.



He said it would be difficult to have the workers isolated or quarantined at the homes they share.



As a result of that, the health minister said Government has secured more than 500 rooms at three facilities to have the workers isolated.



On the national level, a total of 1,889 samples have been tested, with 223 positive and 1,655 negative. Eleven are still pending.



There are 128 persons in isolation and 24 in quarantine in a government-operated facility.



Jamaica so far has recorded five deaths that are related to COVID-19. Twenty-seven people have recovered from the virus.

Advertise with The Beacon today and benefit from our amazing low rates. WhatsApp (876-305-4574) or email jamaicabeaconnews@gmail.com.