Jamaica Closing All Call Centres Amid COVID Outbreak

Prime Minister Andrew Holness has announced the closure of all call centres for 14 days, starting on Wednesday, April 22.



The decision follows an outbreak of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) at Alorica call centre in Portmore, St. Catherine.



Jamaica so far has confirmed 223 cases of the virus, with Alorica call centre in Portmore accounting for 122.



The prime minister, during a virtual press conference today, said the decision to close call centres was difficult to make.



He noted that call centres, by their very nature, should be opened 24 hours daily partly due to their impact on other industries.



“This was not an easy decision,” Prime Minister Holness emphasized. “These operations are not meant to be closed.”



He noted that companies in the sector already have thousands of their employees working from home and others should follow suit.

