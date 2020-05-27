EWARTON: First call centre worker who tested positive released from hospital

The first employee of Alorica call centre in Portmore who tested positive for the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) is among persons already back home after recovering and being released from hospital.



She is a 21-year-old resident of Ewarton district in St. Catherine.



Her family told The Beacon this evening that she was released this month and is now doing ‘great’. She had been admitted to Spanish Town Hospital.



The total number of patients recovered so far from the virus in Jamaica stands at 267, the health ministry said this evening.



It, in the meantime, stated that the island has recorded 564 confirmed cases of the virus, including eight new cases that were confirmed within the last 24 hours.



A total of nine persons have died of COVID-19 in Jamaica.



The parish of St. Catherine has the highest number of confirmed cases (303), with an overwhelming majority being linked to Alorica call centre in Portmore.



The health ministry, up to yesterday, reported that 235 employees of Alorica tested positive for the virus, while 100 cases are contacts of the Alorica employees.

It is not yet clear who introduced the virus to the Alorica workplace.



As a result of the outbreak at Alorica, the government was prompted to virtually lock down the entire parish of St. Catherine.

