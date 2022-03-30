Vernon Lowther, 87, Of Pennington District, Lluidas Vale, St Catherine

Vernon Theophilus Lowther (Maas Vernal), 87, of Pennington district in Lluidas Vale Division, St Catherine, passed away 11 February 2022 at Linstead Public Hospital.

He was born 31 January 1935 to Josiah Lowther and Ada Carty who both died when he was a child.

Maas Vernal was raised at Bartons district in St Catherine by his sister Mrs. Leah Gordon and her older children.

He attended Bartons All Age School where he stood out for discipline, brilliance and beautiful penmanship, his family said. In addition to being a foodie, Maas Vernal was kind, happy, hardworking and helpful.

He was a farmer in his early years. He subsequently worked as a general labourer at May Pen in Clarendon, as a cane cutter at Bernard Lodge and Caymanas Estates in St Catherine, and as storekeeper at Worthy Park Sugar Estate also in St Catherine.

Maas Vernal married Carmen Bennett 11 December 1977, and lived in her native community of Pennington for most of his life. The couple had five children, two of whom have died.

Maas Vernal was baptized in the Pennington Seventh Adventist Church.

In his latter years, he became a resident of Healing Hands Nursing Home due to his advance stage of dementia.

He is survived by wife Carmen; three children – Adassa (Dassa), Ezron (Earl), and Winsome (Zola); 10 grand children; four great-grand children; brother Melbourne Jackson; sister Hersis Lowther; other relatives and friends.



Thanksgiving service for the life of Maas Vernal will be held 1 May 2022, at mid-day, at Lluidas Vale Seventh Day Adventist Church, followed by interment in Lluidas Vale Cemetery. The grave-digging will be April 27 and the watch night April 30. Maas Vernal is missed, sorely.

WE also do obituaries, advertisement, and special coverage of funerals, birthday parties, weddings, and other milestones. Call or WhatsApp us at 876-305-4574 or emaail us at jamaicabeaconnews@gmail.com.