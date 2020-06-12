Two shot dead at home in Ocho Rios

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) said two persons were shot dead yesterday at Julie Drive in the Mansfield Heights area of Ocho Rios, St. Ann.



The deceased are 55-year-old businesswoman Casset Graham, and her 31-year-old son Mourice Levy.



The JCF said the incident happened about 11AM while both victims were at home.



It added: “Both persons were reportedly at home when a motor vehicle drove up and men armed with guns alighted and fired several shots. Both of them were hit, and they died while they were being treated at hospital.”

