Linstead native among 2 cops shot dead

A police officer, who is originally from the Deeside area of Linstead, St. Catherine, is among two cops who were shot dead this morning at Horizon Park in the Spanish Town area of St. Catherine.



The officer, whose identity The Beacon has confirmed, is Decardo Hylton, otherwise called Cado. He became a police officer after graduating from Charlemont High School in Linstead in 2010. The identity of the second deceased is yet to be confirmed.



Two other police officers were shot and wounded in the incident, and are in hospital. One of them is Superintendent Leon Clunis.



A fifth officer was otherwise injured.



The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) said heavily armed gunmen attacked the cops while they were on operation this morning.



Since that incident, several police and soldiers have been seen in the area.

Commissioner of Police Antony Anderson, who also visited the scene, said law enforcers recovered a M16 rifle and are following leads. “The scene has given us a number of leads so far,” he told journalists.

The commissioner said the operation, which started about 5AM and involved about 11 cops, was ‘intelligence-driven’. “We had information that there were some gunmen with high-powered weapons here,” he added.

The commissioner, who expressed condolences to the relatives and colleagues of the slain officers, said the casualties did not result from the police officers being caught off guard.

“There is no indication of that. Whenever we go into an operation, we have to take due care how we approach things. The people we confront have no such restrictions,” he said.

