Man accused of molesting another child – he lives in Clarendon and St Ann

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) said a man, who previously was convicted on sexual assault charges, is back in police custody following a three-year-long investigation into a 2017 abduction and rape of a teenaged girl.



The accused is 55-year-old Cecil Brown from Hayes in Clarendon and Cave Valley in St. Ann.



He was arrested in St. Ann on 27 May 2020, and subsequently charged with forcible abduction and having sexual intercourse with a person under the age of 16.



The JCF said: “Reports from the May Pen Police are that between October 1 and October 4, 2017, Brown allegedly invited a 13-year-old girl – who had ran away from home – into his premises and had sexual intercourse with her.



“He then reportedly locked the victim inside the home for several days – where he continued to sexually assault her. A passer-by subsequently heard the complainants cry for help, broke into the home and freed her,” the JCF further said.



It stated that the matter was reported to the police and an investigation was launched.



Brown is to appear in the Clarendon Parish Court on Friday, June 12.



He previously was convicted in 2016. The JCF said Brown served six months in prison for the indecent assault of a five-year-old, and was released in early 2017 on a three-year suspended sentence.

