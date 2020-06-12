CONFIRMED – Bodies found are those of Clarendon men; 3 suspects in custody

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) has announced that four of the bodies found in St. Andrew last month are those of the Clarendon men who were reported missing, adding that three people are now in custody.



It said confirmation of the identities is based on DNA testing done on samples, which were taken from the bodies found in shallow graves in an area known as ‘Danger Island’. That area is located along the Sandy Gully Bank in St. Andrew.



The identities of the deceased are:



Roy Hamilton, 42, from Longwood in Clarendon

Ricardo Mathra, 33, from Longwood

Kavaughn Graham, 40, from Rocky Point in Clarendon

Omar Bennett, 30, from Rocky Point



The JCF said: “The men were reported missing on Tuesday, April 7. They were last seen in the Kingston 11 area, after leaving home in Clarendon to do business.



“On Monday, May 11, the bodies were discovered in an advanced state of decomposition by members of the JCF’s Major Investigation Division, Canine Division and the Scenes of Crime Unit,” added the JCF.

It said the persons taken into custody following the discovery of the bodies are two men and a woman.



The JCF, in the meantime, stated that its officers are still trying to ascertain the identity of the fifth body that was found.

