Teen missing from Guy’s Hill, St. Catherine

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) has activated an Ananda Alert for 15-year-old Ackoy Tucker who has been missing since Monday, December 9, from Guy’s Hill, St Catherine.



He is of dark complexion and stout build, and is about 127 centimetres (4 feet 2 inches) tall.



The JCF said: “Reports are that Tucker was last seen about 9PM. His mode of dress at the time he went missing is unknown, and all efforts to locate his have proven futile.”



Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Ackoy should contact the Guy’s Hill Police at 876-994-3333, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

