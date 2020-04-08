St. Catherine | Three men charged for curfew breach

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) said three men were charged for breaches of the Disaster Risk Management Act and Road Traffic Act in the Old Harbour Police area of St. Catherine on Monday, April 6.



They are:

Orville Wilkie, a 30-year-old mechanic from Church Pen district Roderick Webby, 19-year-old resident of Grove Farm district DeAndre Jackson, an 18-year-old resident of Gutters district, Old Harbour



The JCF said: “Reports are that, about 9PM, the three men were found driving motor cycles in the Old Harbour Glades area. When officers signaled the drivers to stop, they disobeyed and drove away. They were intercepted in the Church Pen community where they were arrested. Two motor cycles without registration, fitness or insurance were seized.”

The men have been offered bail, the JCF added.

