Linstead | Car belonging to missing man found in bushes

The motorcar found in bushes yesterday afternoon is confirmed to be the one that was missing along with its driver Kenroy McPherson, also known as Kemar.



McPherson, who is from Cheesefield as well as Time and Patience in Linstead, St. Catherine, is yet to be found.

He is a diabetic and did not travel with his medication when he last left home, destined for the town of Linstead.



After leaving home, McPherson telephoned his family to say he was in Linstead town.



The family disclosed that, since McPherson disappeared on Tuesday, October 13, a strange man answered his (McPherson’s) phone. The man reportedly said McPherson will return home soon, but that is yet to happen.



The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) this week said it theorizes that McPherson was kidnapped and probably killed by a serial killer, Ashado McFarlane, otherwise called ‘Boysie’.



While searching for McPherson on Monday night (October 26), the police recovered a gun and killed two alleged gunmen, including McFarlane. The other man killed is Jahmeele Omar Smith, also called ‘Blackman’.



While the nation was still absorbing news about the police operation, information emerged that McPherson’s Honda Fit motorcar was found yesterday afternoon, October 28.



Sources told The Beacon that persons saw the car while de-bushing a section of Enfield, which is located between Linstead and Guy’s Hill in St. Catherine. Police eventually removed the vehicle.

