Lluidas Vale | Investigators suspect arson amid probe into house fire

The authorities said they are investigating a case of suspected arson, which took place in the Barnes Pen area of Lluidas Vale, St. Catherine, last night, October 26.



Personnel at Linstead Fire Station in the parish said they received a call about a house fire about 10:44PM and immediately dispatched a team.



When they arrived at the location, the fire, which was confined to the back of the house, was already extinguished.



But fire personnel told The Beacon that they found evidence suggesting that someone set the house ablaze.



“What I get to understand is that it seems like somebody carried out an arson attack,” one of the fire personnel said. “The firefighters found evidence like somebody wrapped up part of a building block, soaked it into something, and threw it through the window. It broke the window and fell on the bed.”



The bed, along with few other items, was damaged.



The house is said to be owned by Liston Brown, who has been off the island for some time. He is a former Jamaica Labour Party candidate in the Lluidas Vale Division in St. Catherine North West.

