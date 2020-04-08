St. Ann | Missing foreign national last seen in Moneague

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) said 31-year-old Roniego Missic from the Turks and Caicos Islands has been missing since Thursday, April, 2.



He was staying in the Walkerswood area of Moneague, St. Ann



He is of dark complexion and slim build, and is about 170 centimetres (5 feet 7 inches) tall.



The JCF said: “Reports from the Moneague Police are that Missic was last seen in Moneague wearing a black T-shirt, blue jeans and black shoes. All efforts to locate him have proven futile.”



Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Missic should contact the Moneague Police at 876-973 -0451, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

We want to hear from Jamaicans at home or abroad who have displayed resilience on the job or otherwise despite being impacted directly by the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID). WhatsApp (876-305-4574) or email jamaicabeaconnews@gmail.com.