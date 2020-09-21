Point Hill mother appeals for help to bury her son

A mother from Rennals district in the Point Hill area of St. Catherine is seeking the public’s help in burying her son who fell ill and died.



“I would be glad if anyone could help me,” said Icilda Cameron, otherwise called Miss Shirley. “I am 73 years old and mi can’t move around because of arthritis.”



Miss Shirley further told The Beacon that her 49-year-old son, Ivan Cameron, a farmer, did not have any children or known savings.



The family said Ivan passed away ‘unexpectedly after complaining about a stomach ache’.



It added: “His stomach was swollen and he went to the hospital to get treated. They discharged him and he died on the 3rd of September, 2020. He never had any children, so the funeral expenses are left on his elderly mom, who is not employed. Any donations would be appreciated.”



To facilitate donations, the bereaved family, so far, established a GoFundMe account. Persons can donate by clicking HERE.

Angella Cameron, a niece of the deceased, said she already made enquiries at the funeral home and selected a package costing JA$250,000.

She further stated that the family is trying hard to minimize spending, considering national restrictions aimed at slowing the spread of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).

We want to hear all success stories involving Jamaicans at home and abroad. WhatsApp or call 876-305-4574 or email us at jamaicabeaconnews@gmail.com.