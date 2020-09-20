Ocho Rios taxi-man charged, accused of transporting robber

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) said its officers charged a taxi operator with ‘Accessory After The Fact’ to Robbery With Aggravation on Friday, September 18.



He is 35-year-old Kevon Ferguson, otherwise called ‘Trigger’, from Content Garden in Ocho Rios, St. Ann.



The JCF said: “Reports from the Ocho Rios Police are that, on Friday (September 11) about 8:30AM, Ferguson was the getaway driver in the robbery of an auto store. He was subsequently apprehended and positively identified.”



The police said they are finalizing a court date for Ferguson, and are still trying to nab the other suspect.

