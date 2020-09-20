Cop from Above Rocks dies in crash

A 29-year-old policeman from Above Rocks in St. Catherine, Kamal Foster, died as a result of injuries he sustained in a motor vehicle collision on the Rock Hall main road in St. Andrew yesterday, September 19.

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) said: “Reports from the Red Hills Police are that, about 9:40PM, Foster was driving his Honda CBR motorcycle towards Above Rocks when, on reaching a section of the roadway, he collided with a Nissan motor car that was heading in the opposite direction. Foster and the driver of the motorcar were assisted to the hospital where Foster was pronounced dead.”



The driver of the motorcar was admitted for treatment. “He has been warned for prosecution,” the JCF further said.

