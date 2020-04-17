Online Specials | Transport Minister Announces Extension For Licences

The Transport Authority will waive fees and extend the period for renewal of road licences.

The objective is to continue the movement of the public transport sector as the country deals with the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic.

Speaking in the House of Representatives on Wednesday (April 15), Minister of Transport Robert Montague, said the deadline for the submission of Public Passenger Vehicle (PPV) road licence, and commercial carrier applications, has been extended to May 29, 2020, once applications are made online.

He noted that late fees for online renewals will also be waived up to the said time, but not for in-office renewals.

Additionally, new road licence applicants will be allowed up to six months (by 14 October 2020) to submit police records.

Police records for renewal of badges have also been waived this year.

“These changes will only be applicable to persons who apply on the Transport Authority’s online application portal at www.ta.org.jm. To access the online application portal, customers must have an active email account and either credit, visa debit or prepaid credit cards to make payment,” Montague said.

In addition, he stated that applications for new and renewal of route taxi licences will not attract any late fees up to May 29, 2020, noting, however, that these applications must be done through an approved route taxi association.

“For this period only, associations can carry in renewal applications from non-members. This will facilitate persons who do not have online access or a credit/debit card. For example, a route taxi association can do renewal for rural stage, hackney or stage carriage,” Montague said.

He noted that hackney carriage companies are allowed to carry the road licences in bulk.

“To be clear, if you renew online, no late fee; if you go through an association, even if you do not belong to it, no late fee. But, if you come into the office without an appointment for PPV or commercial licence renewal, a late fee of $10,000 will be charged,” the minister explained.

He noted that persons requiring support with their online application can contact the Transport Authority’s Customer Centre at 1-888-991-5687 from 8:30AM to 3pm daily. Where necessary, the customer care representative will recommend an appointment in office.

Persons without an appointment, who attend the Authority’s offices for these services, will attract a penalty of $10,000.

The minister noted that the online application serves as one of the measures to avoid overcrowding at the Transport Authority offices and to reduce the risk of spreading the coronavirus.

