Jamaica appeals for people who attended funeral with first victim

The Ministry of Health and Wellness has intensified its investigation around the first person who tested positive in Jamaica with coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).



It is now seeking all persons who went to a funeral that the first victim also attended.



That’s the funeral for Gloria Clarke held on Saturday, March 7, 2020. The interment followed at Meadowrest Memorial Gardens.



The health ministry said all persons who attended the funeral service or the burial should call the following numbers:



888-ONE-LOVE(663-5683)

888-754-7792

876-542-5998

876-542-6007

876-542- 6006

876-542-5998 Persons may also send an email with their contact details to: covid19@moh.gov.jm or jacovid19facts@gmail.com.



The first person to have tested positive with COVID-19 locally is described by the health ministry as a relatively young Jamaican woman from the border of St. Thomas and St. Andrew.



She entered the island on March 4 via British Airways flight BA2263, presented to the public health system on March 9, and has been in isolation since then.



Her father, 58, is now also confirmed to have COVID-19. He was discovered ill at home on March 11, the health ministry said in a press release overnight.



It also previously appealed for all persons who arrived on the island aboard the British Airways flight with the first victim to contact it via phone.



Jamaica so far has confirmed eight cases of COVID-19.



To help prevent the spread of the potentially deadly disease, people can do the following:

Maintain a distance of at least one metre from persons who are coughing or sneezing.

Frequently perform hand hygiene by washing hands thoroughly with soap and water or using a hand sanitizer if hands are not visibly soiled.

Cover our mouths and noses with a tissue when coughing or sneezing, and then discarding it.

And resist the habit to touch our faces.

