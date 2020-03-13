Six new coronavirus cases in Jamaica – including father of first victim

The number of people confirmed to have the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) in Jamaica has risen from two to eight.



The Ministry of Health, in a press release overnight, listed six new cases as follows:

One male, 58, who is the father of the first patient who was confirmed with COVID-19. He was discovered ill at home on March 11.

Two males, aged 63 and 67, who came into the island on March 7 from Trinidad, having travelled from Malaysia by way of Dubai and London. They presented themselves at hospital on March 11.

One male, 36, who travelled from Manchester in England. He was taken to hospital from his hotel via ambulance on March 11.

One male, 31, a Jamaican overseas ship worker who came in from the Canary Islands via Portugal and Miami. He arrived in the island on February 25 and presented to hospital with symptoms on March 10.

One female, 34, who is a close contact, also of the first patient who was confirmed with COVID-19 on the island.

The Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. Christopher Tufton, pictured above, will meet with the media on Friday afternoon to provide further details.

