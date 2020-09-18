Mother worried, can’t locate son who left Brandon Hill home for work

A mother is frantically trying to locate her 29-year-old son, whom she said the family has been unable to locate since Monday, September 14.



He is Lencoya Batson from Brandon Hill district in Clarendon Northern.



His mother, Sandra Kitson Batson, said her son lives alone at Brandon Hill, and has been having a relationship in recent times with a woman who resides at Kellits in Clarendon.



She stated that, based on information she has received, her son has been working as a mason for about three weeks with a contractor he met on social networking site Facebook.



It is not clear where he was working, but the family said it could be in Spanish Town, Old Harbour or Mandeville.



The mother, who lives outside Clarendon, said her son returned home in Brandon Hill from the unknown workplace last week Friday, September 11. He again left for work on Monday morning.



The mother said she spoke via telephone with her son about mid-day on Monday, and he informed her that he was back at work. His girlfriend also reported speaking with him via phone on Monday.



Since then, calls to Lencoya’s phone have been going to voicemail. “He always answers his phone,” the mother noted.

