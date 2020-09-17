Former gov’t minister, DK Duncan, dies after COVID test

Former government minister Dr. D. K. Duncan died in hospital this morning, September 17.



He was hospitalized after testing positive for the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).



In addition to being a minister, Dr. Duncan served as Member of Parliament for Eastern Hanover as well as East Central St. Andrew.



Prime Minister Andrew Holness said it is ‘with very deep sadness’ that he learnt about the passing of Dr. Duncan – a dentist.



“He was known for his commitment and service to his country,” the prime minister added. “I wish his wife, his children, his loved ones, colleagues and friends comfort as they mourn his passing.“



The People’s National Party (PNP), which Dr. Duncan served for decades, also expressed ‘utmost sadness’.



“He dedicated his life in service to creating a better Jamaica. His memories will forever live on. On behalf of our party’s executive, we wish to send condolences to the Duncan family. May you find the strength to carry you through this difficult time,” the party further said.



Dr. Duncan served the PNP as Regional Chairman and General Secretary.



Two of his daughters – Patricia Sutherland and Imani Duncan Price – contested the September 3 General Election for the PNP, but lost.

We want to hear all success stories involving Jamaicans at home and abroad. WhatsApp or call 876-305-4574 or email us at jamaicabeaconnews@gmail.com.