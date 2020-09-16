I am in pain – Wife mourns for Bog Walk man killed 8 years after his father

The wife of 26-year-old taxi operator Roshane Chambers, also called Brushy, is questioning what could have caused gunmen to murder her husband whom she described as a star.

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) said Chambers, who lived at Magazine Lane in Bog Walk, St. Catherine, was shot dead ‘by unknown assailants’ about 2:10PM on Saturday, September 12.

The incident happened at Venecia Drive in Linstead – also in St. Catherine.

The JCF, through its Corporate Communications Unit, said it is yet to ascertain if the killer travelled in Chambers’ motorcar at the time the crime was committed.

The taxi operator’s body was found sitting in the driver’s seat of the motor car.

His Jamaican wife, who apparently lives abroad, and who uses the name Ann-marie Perry on social media, expressed shock.

“I have no words why they take my husband taxi and killed him. I am here questioning God myself what we done wrong. My faith in him now [being] questioned. But I am asking him also for healing to me and his mother,” she said.

The wife added: “My heart has been ripped out of my stomach; I am in much pain.”

She further stated that her spouse was killed two days before his appointment to be fingerprinted for reasons she did not publicly disclose.

Chambers, who was a member of the Benbow United Football Club, also played competitive football while he was enrolled at Enid Bennett High School, formerly Bog Walk High.

He, in the meantime, suffered a fate similar to his father, Gary Chambers, who was shot and killed in December 2011. It is alleged that the father – a businessman – had just returned home from work when he was murdered in the Victoria area of Linstead.

The Beacon does not know if both incidents are linked.

Editorial Note: The murder was committed in Linstead – close to Bog Walk, but not in Bog Walk as previously reported.

