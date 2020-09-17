Massive investment proposed for Northern Clarendon – one thousand jobs for women

A propose-built, environmentally friendly block factory that will be technologically designed to employ up to 1000 women and reduce the cost of low-income housing is being proposed for Northern Clarendon, by a new Jamaican real estate development and construction company – Axsumite Homes Limited.



The technology has been approved by the Jamaica Bureau of Standards for meeting its exacting standards for hurricane, fire, earthquake resistance, and other stress tests.



The prospective investors are excited about rolling out the project in the near future.



Lightweight and composed of a mixture of concrete and Expandible Polystyrene Styrofoam (EPS) beads, the product is in use in North America in residential, factory and office construction. It can also be produced for about one-third of the price of conventional concrete building blocks in Jamaica.



Member of Parliament for Clarendon Northern, Dwight Sibblies, who was sworn into office this week after winning the constituency for the Jamaica Labour Party, is a prime mover in the effort to attract Axsumite Homes to the area.



“Such an investment would be a game-changer in Northern Clarendon where we have a lot of unemployed women,” he said.



Sibblies continued: “All the studies show that women are better economic managers of households in Jamaica and, when women are employed, there are net gains to the development of communities and at the level of the family. The type of technology used and the light but durable nature of the materials, allows unskilled women to operate the equipment and work across the production chain in making these building blocks.”



Sibblies added that the impact of the blocks on the building sector, especially in low-cost housing, would be phenomenal and could help to further realize the JLP government’s goal of maximizing home ownership for Jamaicans.



Chief Financial Officer of Axsumite Homes, Anthony Atkinson, is confident about the benefits of using Perfect Blocks.



He explained that locating the factory in Northern Clarendon would enable delivery at a much more economical rate than if the product were to be imported. He also noted the savings accruing from reduced shipping costs and other duties and taxes, as well as on the materials if the factory were to be situated in Jamaica.



“The cost of a conventional two-bedroom home would be reduced significantly using our Perfect Block Construction System,” Atkinson said.



He added that his company’s product and technical building system had received rave reviews wherever it had been used, and had withstood the tests of time and the ravages of nature. It is the winner of the 2020 International Building Show: Innovative Building Award.

We want to hear all success stories involving Jamaicans at home and abroad. WhatsApp or call 876-305-4574 or email us at jamaicabeaconnews@gmail.com.