Bog Walk | Woman Dies In Pre-dawn Accident At Flat Bridge

A woman died when the motor car in which she was travelling fell from the Flat Bridge and landed in the waters of the Bog Walk Gorge in St. Catherine during curfew hours today, September 26.



She is 27-year-old Mccadia Hudson from Royal Palm Drive in Old Harbour, St. Catherine.

There are conflicting reports about who was driving the ill-fated car. Some residents stated that a man was at the wheels, but he managed to make his way out of the water alive.



However, the Jamaica Constabulary Force, in a press release, said: “Reports from the Bog Walk Police are that, at 1:30AM, Hudson (the woman) was driving her motor vehicle when it’s alleged that she lost control of the vehicle and overturned in the river. She was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead. Investigations continue.”



An amateur video shows the woman’s seemingly lifeless body being pulled from the water.



A wrecker, which was brought to the location to remove the ill-fated car, also ended up in the river, but no one was injured in that secondary incident.



The tragedy this morning happened a week after another vehicle, on September 18, plunged into the river near Flat Bridge. The driver, Jeffery Smith, from Linstead, was rescued. It is alleged that a truck knocked his van off the roadway and did not stop.



Prior to that, a 59-year-old woman from Linstead, Valerie Ennis, lost her life when a Toyota Hiace minibus in which she was a passenger landed into the river on June 8.



In addition, a 49-year-old woman from Kingston, Ava Thelwell, allegedly committed suicide by driving her car off Flat Bridge on June 4.



The Bog Walk Gorge, where Flat Bridge is located, is notorious for fatal crashes.

