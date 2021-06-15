Update | Linstead man charged after woman dies in incident at Bog Walk

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) said its officers have charged a man in relation to a fatal crash, which unfolded at Bog Walk Gorge in St. Catherine last week Tuesday, June 8.



The accused is Malik Wynter, a 21-year-old resident of Cheesefield district in Linstead, St. Catherine.



He is charged with Manslaughter.



The police allege that, shortly after 9 o’clock in the morning, Wynter was driving a Toyota Fielder motor car through the Bog Walk Gorge, heading towards Bog Walk town.



He allegedly overtook a line of traffic, and slammed into a Toyota Hiace minibus.



The police stated that, as a result of the collision, the bus plunged into the river.



Everyone made it out of the bus alive, except 59-year-old Valerie Ennis from Whitehouse Housing Scheme in the Linstead area.



According to the police, nine other people were treated at hospital.

We want to highlight your success stories - stories about challenges you overcame. Contact us at 876-305-4574 or jamaicabeaconnews@gmail.com.