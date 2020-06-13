Bartender shot in Lluidas Vale

Gunmen invaded a business establishment at Lluidas Vale in St. Catherine a short while ago, leaving a bartender with gunshot wounds.



Residents reported hearing a number of shots at a bar, which is located across the main road from the ‘Lluidas Vale Primary School’ sign.



Persons further told The Beacon that the gunmen escaped on motorcycles, heading up-street towards Lluidas Vale town centre. Further reports are that the shooters drove past the police station and were later spotted in the Worthy Park area.

There is no indication so far that the incident was a robbery.



The bartender, who was shot at least twice, has been taken to Linstead Public Hospital. It is said that her wounds are not considered life-threatening.

Police officers, up to publication time, were still on the scene.

This is at least the second gun-related attack on civilians in the Lluidas Vale police area within months. Gunmen also struck at a shop in the Top Hill area recently; they robbed and beat some of the occupants.

