UPDATE: Four men travel to scene of attempted murder, police say

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) said it is treating as a case of attempted murder, a shooting incident that unfolded shortly before noon today, June 13, at a bar in Lluidas Vale district, St. Catherine.



A 25-year-old bartender who was shot remains in hospital.



Sources said she was shot twice, adding that the wounds are not considered life-threatening.



The JCF told The Beacon that the crime was committed by four men who travelled to and from the crime scene on two bikes.



It added that one of the four gunmen entered the bar posing as a customer.



Five shot were fired, the JCF added.



It said the four men later left the area on motorcycles. They went towards the town centre where the police station is located, and were later seen in the Worthy Park area, residents said.

Sources stated that the bartender may not have been the gunmen’s target, adding that the shooting may be linked to another incident that involves a person connected to the bar. The police have not confirmed those theories.

