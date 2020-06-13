UPDATE: Four men travel to scene of attempted murder, police say

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) said it is treating as a case of attempted murder, a shooting incident that unfolded shortly before noon today, June 13, at a bar in Lluidas Vale district, St. Catherine.



A 25-year-old bartender who was shot remains in hospital.



Sources said she was shot twice, adding that the wounds are not considered life-threatening.



The JCF told The Beacon that the crime was committed by four men who travelled to and from the crime scene on two bikes.



It added that, according to reports from the police in Lluidas Vale, one of the four men entered the bar posing as a customer.



Five shot were fired, the JCF added.



It said the four men later left the area on motorcycles.

Sources said the bartender may not have been the gunmen’s target, and that the shooting is probably linked to another person connected to the bar. The police have not confirmed any of those theories.

ALSO READ: Bartender shot in Lluidas Vale

We want to hear from you. Send us your human interest stories - including positive news happening in your families and communities. WhatsApp or call 876-305-4574 or email us at jamaicabeaconnews@gmail.com.