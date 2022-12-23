Man Accused Of Trying To Rape ‘Disabled Woman’ At Redwood, St Catherine

The Jamaica Constabulary Force JCF has laid several charged against 27-year-old Anthony Peters, otherwise called, ‘Zeeks’, an unemployed resident of March Street in Redwood, near Linstead, St. Catherine.

He has been charged with:

Burglary

Indecent assault

Assault occasioning bodily harm

The JCF said: “Reports from the St. Catherine North Police are that, about 3:35AM [on Saturday, December 17], Peters broke into the home of a disabled woman and attempted to rape her. A relative of the woman came to visit her, surprising Peters, who assaulted both women before escaping through a window. Prompt intervention by the police lead to his capture and arrest.”



Peters is to appear before the court on Friday, December 30.

